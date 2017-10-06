Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The international break means Huddersfield Town will be taking a weekend off from the Premier League, but it does not mean there is no football being played in the area.

Saturday, October 7 is Non-League day - a day when fans of Premier League and Championship clubs are encouraged to go and support their local non-league team.

There are some terrific fixtures scheduled in West Yorkshire this Non-League Day, with some clubs offering discounts on tickets for season-ticket holders from professional clubs.

Below, Ben Abbiss provides a quick run down of the non-league fixtures taking place this Saturday and the reasons you should get yourself down.

AFC Emley v East Yorkshire Carnegie

Ground: Fantastic Media Welfare Ground, Upper Lane, Emley, Huddersfield, HD8 9RE.

Why you should go: AFC Emley and East Yorkshire Carnegie sit 11th and 10th respectively in the Northern Counties East Division One - the tenth tier of the football league pyramid. Emley will be looking to break a home duck this weekend as so far none of their five league wins have come at the Fantastic Media Welfare Ground.

Bradford Park Avenue AFC v Kidderminster Harriers

Ground: Horsfall Stadium, Cemetery Road, Bradford, BD6 1JQ.

Why you should go: Separated by only a point in the National League North. Season ticket holders of any clubs can get in to watch the clash for £5 as part of Non-League Day.

Ossett Albion AFC v Droylsden FC

Ground: Warehouse Systems Stadium, Dimple Wells Rd, Ossett, WF5 8JT.

Why you should go: Ossett Albion AFC take on Manchester club Droylsdon FC in the preliminary round of the Buildbase FA Trophy - the final of which takes place at Wembley.

Ossett Town AFC v Goole AFC

Ground: Ingfield, Prospect Road, Ossett, WF5 9HA.

Why you should go: The other FA Trophy cup game to be played in Ossett this weekend is Goole AFC's visit to Ossett Town AFC. Town's opponents in this fixture sit bottom of the Northern Premier League First Division North - ten places behind Town who have started the season well.

Farsley Celtic FC v Nantwich Town FC

Ground: Throstle Nest, Newlands, Farsley, LS28 5BE.

Why you should go: Farsley Celtic have started well this year as they look to win promotion to the National League North. Tickets for their league clash with Nantwich Town this Saturday cost £8 for adults and £1 for children.

Eccleshill United v Winterton Rangers

Ground: Plumpton Park, Kingsway, Bradford BD2 1PN.

Why you should go: Another Northern Counties East Division One fixture this Saturday is the visit of Winterton Rangers to Eccleshill United. United have started strongly this year and currently lie fifth in the table.

Athersley Recreation FC v Pickering Town

Ground: Sheerien Park, Ollerton Road, Barnsley S71 3DP

Why you should go: Athersley Recreation FC have a tough Non-League day lined up as they take on top-of-the-table Pickering Town in their Norther Counties East Premier Division clash.

Thackley AFC v Staveley Miners Welfare FC

Ground: The Dennyfield, Ainsbury Avenue, Bradford, BD10 0TL

Why you should go: Thackley AFC are welcoming season ticket holders of any professional clubs for free in to their Northern Counties East Prmier Division tie with Staveley Miners Welfare FC this Saturday.

Mossley AFC v Skelmersdale United FC

Ground: Seel Park, Ashton-under-Lyme, OL5 0ES.

Why you should go: Manchester City FC have supported non-league day by offering their season ticket holders reduced entry to Mossley AFC vs Skelmesdale United FC.

Stocksbridge Park Steels FC v Atherton Collieries AFC

Ground: Bracken Moor, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 2AN.

Why you should go: Stocksbridge Park Steels FC are second only to Harrogate Town FC in the football pyramid for most goals scored so far this season. Somehow they've done it by only winning half their games so this one could definitely be worth a visit on Saturday. It's also Jamie Vardy's old side, so who knows if they've unearthed another gem...