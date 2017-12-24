Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a very Merry Christmas for Huddersfield Town fans!

Supporters can’t wait for the Boxing Day clash with Stoke City at the John Smith’s Stadium after Town collected four points from the away trips to Watford and Southampton.

Those results mean Town are 11th in the Premier League table at Christmas, performing well on the pitch and confounding critics who tipped them for a massive struggle in the top flight this season.

Roger, from Kirkburton, is loving being a Town fan right now, although he did not enjoy Charlie Austin’s challenge on keeper Jonas Lossl in the 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.

“A total of 22 points as we turn into the home straight, what’s not to like, and loving proving the pundits wrong,” he said.

“Depoitre has to be the find of the season and proving to be a real handful for Premier defenders.

“By the way, Charlie Austin is a disgrace and should be ashamed of his conduct.”

Richard, also from Kirkburton, echoed those comments to www.examiner,co.uk .

“Really good fightback by Town,” he said of the result at Southampton.

“Lossi is incredible to carry on after a horrendous challenge by Austin, who should have had a straight red card.

“Overall very good with a few wobbles when Southampton were on top, but kept battling away.

“Another positive was Joe Lolley, who was excellent as Tom Ince just isn’t coming up to expectations.

“Well done to Town for an all-round team performance.”

Fan David, from Wyke, was also angered by the Austin incident but pleased with Town’s display.

“Once again we had the ‘never saw it’ ref, disgusting from Austin,” he said.

“Town battled for the point and could have had three as we showed the Terrier spirit again.

“A total of 22 points before Christmas, brilliant.”

Dave, from Holmfirth, welcomeed the draw.

“Every point is vital and a hard earned one at that. Well done,” he commented.

Jason Turner wants Town to continue playing positively away from home to augment their excellent home record.

“The last two away games we’ve attacked and not been negative, sitting back and defending – and four points to show from it,” he said.

Andy, in Brighouse, was also pleased and commented: “Another point gained away is a great point nearer to the magical 40 points needed. Up the Town!”