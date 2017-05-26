The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans are being invited to give their team a rapturous send-off for Wembley.

David Wagner and his promotion-chasing squad will leave for the capital at 5.15pm tomorrow (Saturday) from PPG Canalside.

Fans should note, however, that the club’s training complex will be closed until 4.45pm and no-one will be allowed in until after that time.

Wagner is keen for preparations to run as smoothly as possible with Reading awaiting in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final on Monday.

So the gates will remain firmly closed until 4.45pm – but then Town would love a big crowd to pour in and wish the squad good luck.

Town will continue their preparations down south on Sunday before their big date under the Wembley arch.

“We started 10 months ago with a vision and there are steps you would like to follow to come to this,” said Wagner of reaching the final.

“For me personally, it was around Christmas when I knew we had a real chance. Now it has changed from a real chance to reality – we are in the final, one step away from the Premier League.”