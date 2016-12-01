Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On Boxing Day, Huddersfield Town are again giving fans chance to remember loved ones who have passed away.

Their Fan Memorial will be held during the Championship clash with Nottingham Forest at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Before kick-off and at half time in Town’s final home game of the year, the big screen will display images of those supporters who are sadly no longer with us.

“The club’s Fan Memorial game has been very well received by home and away supporters over the last two seasons, and we’re looking forward to its return on Boxing Day 2016,” said Rachel Taylor, of Town’s Supporter Partnerships department.

“As the year ends, it is the perfect time to reflect and remember all those Town fans we have sadly lost.”

Any Town fan who has passed away in the last 12 months can be remembered.

Fans need to email the club with the person’s name, a good quality picture of them in jpg format and a maximum of 20 accompanying words to adam.tomlinson@htafc.com.

Text may be edited, but it will be printed in the matchday programme Give Us An H on December 26, along with the picture.

The deadline for inclusion is Monday, December 12, at 5pm - mails received after that date will not be included.

There will also be a minute’s applause ahead of kick-off to mark the occasion.