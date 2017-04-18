Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans were left split as to whether the draw at Derby County was one point gained or two points lost in their SkyBet Championship promotion push.

Despite taking the lead through a Collin Quaner strike in the ninth minute and looking comfortable for the majority of the encounter, David Wagner 's side were pegged back by Jacob Buttersfield's 88th minute leveller.

Bryan in Slaithwaite said: “Decent showing, especially in the first-half. Trust Butterfield to score, albeit with a deflected shot. It's another point towards the Play-Offs though.”

Outlane's Danny agreed it was a 'good point' but was left bemused by the performance of 'sitting back and kicking the ball upfield' while Terry in Lincoln thought David Wagner played 'a very dangerous game' and eventually paid the price for it.

Many were left frustrated by the draw, believing Derby were there for the taking, something echoed by Paul in Dewsbury who added, “a good defensive performance - but against the wrong team.”

“A more positive approach, holding the ball rather than clearing it, might have pushed Derby back more and delivered a win,” remarked Ian in Newark.

Matt from Pickering agreed before going on to say Buttersfield's goal was a 'fluke' but 'all-in-all a good point' gained.

After the game Wagner spoke of having one eye on the Play-Offs , not just securing a place but also performing over the course of two-legs and potentially a Wembley Final.

However, despite the logic of using the league games as preparation for the end of season lottery, many felt it was still an opportunity lost – especially with Newcastle United losing away to Ipswich Town earlier in the day.

“Today Wagner got his tactics completely wrong - our best 11 would have hammered Derby. If he had gone for it we would have had a convincing win but now we are still hanging on for a Play-Off place when we should have been challenging Newcastle,” said Tim all the way in Jersey .

Greame in St. Albans also rued Town's inability to go for the crucial second goal to pile the pressure on the Magpies while Bill from Birky said: “Was the defensive display deliberate? Was it done to save energy? If it was, it backfired. Even a determined half hour of attack would have won that game. Chance missed.”

Chris Green from Dalton felt a second goal would have been decisive with 'attack the best form of defence' before going on to praise Collin Quaner for claiming his second goal in as many games.

And finally, JJ in Dishforth took a positive from the squad rotation while commending another 'great atmosphere' from the travelling Blue White Army.