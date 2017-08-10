The video will start in 8 Cancel

Selhurst Park, the venue for Huddersfield Town’s Premier League debut on Saturday, has gained a reputation as an atmospheric cauldron thanks to some of the country’s most passionate and vocal fans.

Yet it could be that Crystal Palace supporters need a few games to get their voices warmed up.

They have watched, year after year, their beloved Eagles fall to early-season defeats in their own back yard.

Palace’s 1-0 loss to West Brom last year was the fifth consecutive time they have lost their opening home game of the season.

Stretching back to 2012 West Brom, Arsenal, West Ham, Spurs and Watford have all taken three points from the first match played at Selhurst Park.

By contrast, Town’s opening away-game form is marginally better.

Over the same period Town have lost four and won one of their opening games on the road.

The victory, though, came last season against then Championship favourites and now Premier League colleauges, Newcastle United.

Let’s hope that was the start of a record as impressive as Palace’s is woeful!