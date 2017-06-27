The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town fans will only be allocated 3,000 tickets when they travel to Wembley Stadium to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, March 3rd.

David Wagner's men will head back to the iconic venue less than 10 months after sealing Premier League promotion with SkyBet Championship Play-Off success against Reading FC.

Spurs will play all their home games at the national stadium next season as work continues on their new ground which is scheduled to be completed ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

And it was initially thought travelling away fans would be given 6,000 seats - as previously suggested on the club's official website.

In the Frequently Asked Question section on Spurs’ official website, there was confirmation as to where those away fans will be housed in the stadium.

It read: “For our Premier League matches, visiting supporters will be located in Blocks 112 – 119. This may change for matches in UEFA competition dependent on opponents and their ticketing requirements.”

This means Town fans will be sat in the East and South East end of the ground - also known as the Tunnel end.

However, while Blocks 112-119 would house around 6,000 fans, Spurs have since confirmed they made a mistake on their website with away supporters only be allocated seats in Blocks 112-117 – a total allocation of 3,000 seats.