Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are willing to take the defeat by West Ham on the chin but want to see a big positive reaction against Leicester City on Saturday.

Most recognised it was a below-par performance from David Wagner’s side, even though they fell only to goals from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew inside the final 20 minutes, the first courtesy of a massive deflection.

JJ, a keen Town fan from Dishforth hit the nail on the head with an opening sentence.

“Passing was no way near as good as it has been, poor to say the least,” was the cry.

“Game plan looked to be soak up the pressure in the first half then come out in the second and nick a winner.

“Was going really well until the massive deflection goal.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“VLP again showed nothing and was an empty shirt, needs dropping. Quite a few had an off night.

“Onwards and upwards, we all knew we couldn’t go all season not losing, let’s move on and get something against Leicester at home.”

Danny, in Outlane, wrote: “Although West Ham had the lion’s share of the first half I thought we’d weathered the storm and were threatening a bit ourselves.

“We were looking likely to get a point but the unlucky deflection cost us.

“Can’t fault the lads for effort, it’s a learning curve for us. Keep your chin up boys, back on the horse for big game Saturday. Up the Terriers.”

Tim, based in Jersey, remains optimistic.

“Disappointing? Not at all,” he said.

“We should be proud of that performance against a team who cost £100m more than us.

“We fought bravely and drained them.

“There are weaknesses (for me Kachunga) but we did not look out of place for our fourth game in the Premier League.

“Schindler was fantastic and the seven rating should be nine.

“David Wagner needs coaching when being interviewed. Never praise the opposition and never say you have played poorly.

“He only need say they got lucky as we were getting stronger and could have won it.

“Keep our heads up. I’m still dreaming.”

Roger, in Kirkburton, felt Town got what they deserved.

“A fair result and a generally poor performance with little positives to take from the game,” he said.

“West Ham were nothing special apart from Antonio, who gave Lowe a real roasting.

“Both goals were stoppable and we need to tighten up in the last third as, based on this performance, a better side would have given us a drubbing.”

James in Sheffield wonders if it was down to Wagner being named Manager of the Month.

“Was it another Manager’s Curse?” he asked.

“We were off the pace especially in the first half. I lost count of the passes which went astray.

“We lost to two scrappy goals but West Ham deserved the win.

“We will need to improve against Leicester to get anything out of the game, but we usually do better when classed as the underdog.”

Dave, in Gloucester, summed it all up.

“A good, honest defensive display in the first half as we just about kept them out,” he said.

“Nothing at all created, however, and our first real look at the Premier League in action.....this was a poor West Ham team but they were still way too good for us!

“We had a couple of good chances towards the end of the game and, surely, we MUST take any chances that come our way.

“We MUST learn from this experience. We are still in sixth position and must look forward to Leicester on Saturday with some VERY difficult games to follow!”