Huddersfield Town fans were pleased with their side's home FA Cup fourth-round draw against Birmingham City.

The Terriers drew the Blues early on in last night's draw, with supporters happy with the "winnable" tie at the John Smith's Stadium.

It may not be the glamour tie of the round, but the clash against the Championship strugglers - which is set to take place on the weekend of January 26-29 - gives Town a good chance of making the fifth round of the competition for the second season in succession.

Town beat Rochdale in the fourth round of the cup last season to set up a mouth-watering tie against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Town forced a replay with the Premier League leaders, but ultimately fell to a 5-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

Fans are confident of making it at least to the same round again this year however, despite David Wagner likely to rest his key men for the clash.

Here is some of the social media reaction to the draw.