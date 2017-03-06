Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are in no mood to get downhearted despite losing to Championship leaders Newcastle United.

The 3-1 home defeat by Rafa Benitez’ side was played in front of a record stadium league attendance of 23, 213 (1,900 from Newcastle), in addition to the live Sky cameras.

Going into tomorrow’s home clash with Aston Villa, fans are still complaining about referee Roger East and also pledging their support for David Wagner and a continued push for promotion.

Bill, from Birkby, summed it up nicely.

“Town did little wrong against a team whose defensive discipline was admirable,” he said.

“Newcastle refused to be pulled out of shape and denied Town space, whether they tried to go down the wings or through the centre, forcing Town to climb a mountain to create each molehill of a chance.

“By contrast, Newcastle didn’t have to work for their goals: a dodgy penalty, a possible missed foul and a fluke.

“I am disappointed rather than heartbroken and still believe we can go up automatically.

“NB: Van La Parra’s best game for Town.”

Mark, in Lindley, commented: “Town didn’t actually lose the game, they gave it away.

“Two shocking goalkeeping errors were the reason and I still don’t know why Coleman was in the Toon’s penalty area with four minutes of play left.

“Town had 74% of possession and ran them ragged at times, the 3-1 score really does flatter Newcastle.”

Chris Green, in Dalton, is hoping Town don’t slip away.

“There’s still life in us and it’s not a final nail in the coffin as far as the autos are concerned,” he said.

“However, it’s an opportunity not seized to pull closer to Brighton. You have to grab it with both hands when your rivals drop points when you least expect them to, irrespective of who you’re playing.

“Even Fulham have made up ground on the Terriers and it’s just nine points to seventh position. Therefore, we may even have to think about consolidating a play-off berth before we look up any higher.”

Paul, from Dewsbury, pointed out: “Very unlucky to lose a penalty that should not have been given. Shelvey handled the ball before the incident anyway.

“The other two Newcastle goals were total freaks.

“If the game could be played again I’m sure Town would win it.

“So nothing to be downhearted about, we are still playing great.”

Town fan Stu, based in Lincolnshire, was downhearted when he saw the referee was Roger East!

“Not quite the standard we are used to this season from the boys in blue and white stripes.

“I knew we would have problems against Newcastle when I saw who the referee was.

“He gets too many big decisions wrong.”

Huddersfield Town have a team to chase and four other things learned from the defeat to Newcastle United

Derek, of Colne Huddersfield Town have a team to chase and four other things learned from the defeat to Newcastle United Valley, will be happy to see head coach Wagner back in the dugout.

“This was a disappointing result against a very good Newcastle side,” he said.

“The referee was very poor in his decision to give them a penalty – we had a lot of possession and no end product – so we hold are heads high and go again on Tuesday against Villa.

“It will be good to see Wagner back in the dugout.”

Over in Kirkburton, Richard agrees on the refereeing.

“Newcastle were very physical and were helped by an appalling display by referee East,” he said.

“I was pleased with the way Town kept going, but it was one of those games.

“We have a fantastic future at the club, with some great players who play for David Wagner and the club.”