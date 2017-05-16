Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town played out a goalless draw with Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The result perfectly tees up the away leg at Hillsborough as both sides will beck themselves to book their place at Wembley on Wednesday.

Town fans were hugely proud of their team's performance os Sunday, despite being unable to break down the Owls' defence.

James in Sheffield wrote: "The team did us proud with 110% effort from all of our players on a warm day.

"I hope we can recover sufficiently in the next three days to beat a cynical Wednesday."

That same view was taken by Andy Sharp from Great Yarmouth. He wrote: "Boys did us proud!

"Good to see the so called 'bigger clubs' come and park the bus.

"On to Wednesday night now where we can finish the job."

Roger from Kirkburton told us: "A performance to be proud of - just lacking in the killer punch of a deserved goal.

"It will be different at Hillsborough - Wednesday will have to venture over the halfway line and try to score and we should then have more space and time to score ourselves."

While Town fans were happy with the display, they would have liked to have seen more goal-mouth action from their team.

Chris Green from Dalton commented: "We had the chances but it's the same old story of there being no clinical edge, and while the tie is delicately poised and anything is possible, we could live to regret not going to Hillsborough with an aggregate lead."

Geoff from Fixby had similar thoughts: "Town were the dominant best and as always brilliant up to the final third, unfortunately we just don't know how to score."

Rob from Longwood believes Town don't score enough goals because of a specific reason: "Didn't put enough men in the box when attacking down the wing.

"If we can be more clinical going forward, Wembley should be on the cards."

The predominant though however, was that fans were just happy to see the players back to their best after a dip following play-off qualification.

Ian from Newark wrote: "A good team performance, and Town back to their hardworking best - solid at the back, keeping our shape and good interplay going forward."

Meanwhile SPH from Almondbury wrote: "That was more like the Town we have seen this season.

"Dominated the game but just could not break Wednesday down."

Finally, David from Brighouse agreed and also left Wednesday fans with a final thought to ponder: "Town, back their old self - nice to see.

"Wednesday came for the draw - poor tactics for me. Shocking delaying play which should have been sorted by officials sooner. The second leg should be more open.

"Wendies beware... you may just miss out again."