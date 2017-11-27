The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fought hard but were beaten 2-1 at home by Premier League leaders Manchester City yesterday, courtesy of a late goal from Raheem Sterling.

Despite the result, most Town fans were pleased with the performance, with the Terriers also receiving praise from pundits and journalists alike.

Here the Town fans give their views on the home defeat ahead of a testing trip to Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Roger, Kirkburton

"Couldn’t be prouder of our team if they had won.

"The effort, the tactics, the crowd were all outstanding.

"Even in the face of some strange refereeing decisions we stuck to our gameplan and deserved at least a point against one of the best and most expensively assembled sides in Europe.

"We do not look out of place in the Premier League and should comfortably keep our place."

SPH, Almondbury

"Great performance from a spirited Town side.

"City were rocking and their fans knew it.

"Impossible to pick out a man of the match as they were all superb.

"If we can just get it right away from home."

Danny, Outlane

"Unlucky not to get a point, but - as most of the season so far - another clown for a ref.

"We knew it would be tough, but the game plan was excellent - we kept them at bay better than most teams this season.

"If we keep putting the hard work in we’ll get the results we deserve.

"Well done to king David for the tactics - up the Terriers."

Paul, Mirfield

"I'd like to see Steve Mounie back in the team. Another winger and midfielder are required. Safety could be assured."

Dave, Holmfirth

"The team was a credit to the club as was the support.

"A great effort deserved a point but it wasn’t to be.

"Keep getting behind the team and for the moaners stop nit-picking at every opportunity. The club are doing the Town proud."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Frank, Salendine Nook

"What a shame that we couldn’t hang on for a point.

"Schindler was out of this world with a goal-saving tackle in the first half.

"Some of City’s passing and off the ball running was stunning but Town’s defensive efforts were splendid.

"Ref started well but seemed to become over-awed by City’s status - if the same incident that led to the penalty had been in the City penalty area then it would not have been given.

"Depoitre had another excellent game playing up-front on his own.

"An amazing atmosphere: the fans and the team deserved a bit more luck."

Graham, Wooldale

"Great battling performance, but once again it’s the performance of the officials that cost us the game.

"Man City players could make four or five cynical fouls before the ref even considered a booking.

"We need to sign a ref in January because every team seems to have their own and the ref even had the same coloured tops as the Man City bench."

Steve, Almondbury

"Brave, committed, and organised.

"Goes without saying but tactics invite immense pressure and stress to players and fans alike.

"No wish to see similar against Chelsea.

"Let’s give the fantastic Depoitre more support."

Mike, Almondbury

"Fantastic performance from the Terriers and very unlucky to lose.

"The Town fans were magnificent singing and cheering all game."