Huddersfield Town fans queueing up to back coach David Wagner over celebration

Head coach David Wagner celebrates the win, after having been sent to the stand

Huddersfield Town fans have been queueing up to support head coach David Wagner over his goal celebrations against Derby County.

The John Smith’s boss ran onto the pitch to celebrate with his players when Elias Kachunga scored his stoppage-time winner.

Wagner was sent to the stand by referee Peter Bankes for his exuberance and may now face repercussions from the Football Association.

Philip Sykes, on the Examiner’s Huddersfield Town Facebook page, responded to Wagner asking why he should be punished for his actions.

“You are quite right to ask that DW,” he said.

“Passion is part of the game and it is ridiculous that you should be punished for showing that you care.”

Nick Hampshire is down the same lines.

He said: The referee should get a one match ban. He was pathetic, and as far as I am aware Wagner broke no rules.”

Mike Wilson commented: “Shows he cares abouth the team and the club, shame on all who say it is wrong, get a life! UTT.”

Chris Green, from Dalton, agrees.

“The sui generis drama of this late, late winner from Kachunga (what a header of the ball he is!) transcends the stoppage-time sealer put home by Hogg vs Barnsley back in August.

“Why? Easy answer – because Wagner galloped onto the pitch to partake in some of the most explosive celebrations you can see in these moments of last-minute deciders.

“However, I keep my fingers crossed that the Football Association have no thoughts of handing out a one-game touchline ban to our prominent manager.

“A spell in the stands through no fault of his own (the feeling you get when you win football matches in late fashion) is almost as harsh as when a player is cautioned for running up to the supporters and celebrating a goal.

“You can’t control your emotions in these moments – the feeling is just so great!”

Derek, from the Colne Valley, simply enjoyed the match and the result.

“End-to-end football, great performance by Town,” he enthused.

“Hefele making a big difference in defence. Still need that big striker in January as more end product is needed, but what a great goal by Kachunga – this boy gives his all in every game for Town.

“And what a celebration by the players and Mr Wagner. You don’t see that at football grounds too often – the players and manager show a lot of passion.

“Also, what a great find Mooy has been.”

Big Dan, in Birkby, said: “Last-gasp winner, but a win’s a win.

“Great to get back to winning ways in a contest in which both teams tried to cancel each other out.

“Too many balls went astray for me, though, and VLP’s decision-making is awful, along with his final ball at times, so time for a rest IMO.

“Man of the match for me was the young kid Palmer, who I think will go on to bigger things given time.”

Responding on the Huddersfield Town section of www.examiner.co.uk , Fan from Boston feels Towns should still be looking at the January market.

“Fair enough, I agree with DW we under-performed on only one occasion (Preston) but we should be scoring more.

“Plenty of opportunities but I still think – and I’m sure other fans do too – we need a proven finisher.

“Goal difference could be key come the end of the season.”

Terry, based in Lincoln, reflected: “A very good, all-round performance.

“Derby are a good side, but we matched them and, maybe, edged them.

“I have no doubt that where we are in the league is where we deserve to be. We are resilient and solid.

“It would be good to score more goals but we don’t look as if we are going to lose. Preston was a one-off.”

Roger, in Kirkburton, summed it up neatly.

“Victory and a well-deserved one where hard graft and teamwork overcame gamesmanship and time wasting. True poetic justice.”

Andrew, from Pudsey, added: “Good stuff, Wagner is right, this squad has plenty of character and grit.”