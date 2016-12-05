Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will meet Port Vale in the third round of the FA Cup.

The home tie is not the most glamorous fixture in the world, but gives Town a real chance to progress to the fourth round - according to the fans at least.

Last time the pair met at the John Smith's Stadium the Terriers were 3-1 up with 25 minutes to play and threw away the chance to progress to the second round of the draw.

Marc Richards sealed the comeback with a 92nd minute free kick after a goal from David Howland and a Louis Dodds brace had cancelled out Town's triple - scored by Michael Collins, Ian Craney and Robbie Williams.

Although Vale have that memory, recent ties between the two have generally seen Town come out on top with Port Vale winning just three of the last 17 meetings between the teams.

And Town fans are confident of beating Port Vale once again and progressing to the fourth round of the FA Cup - even if they aren't too excited about the match itself.

Here is how Town fans reacted to the draw on Twitter.