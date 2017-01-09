Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town face an away trip to Rochdale in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Town have played against the Dale 24 games in the past, winning 12, drawing 10 and losing just twice.

Town fans took to social media after the draw, with two very distinct camps emerging between the supporters.

poll loading Are you pleased with the fourth round draw? 0+ VOTES SO FAR YES NO

Some are pleased with the draw, suggesting it is an excellent opportunity for Town to progress to the fifth round of the competition for the first time since the 2012/13 season.

Others are less impressed with the draw, disappointed that Town again failed to draw a big Premier League team in the competition.

Here is how the Town faithful reacted...