The EFL will consider whether to impose sanctions on Huddersfield Town for fielding a 'weakened' team against Birmingham City on Saturday.

David Wagner made 10 changes to the side that secured play-off football at Molineux in midweek, with Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers fans unhappy that the head coach fielded a 'second string' side.

An EFL Spokesman told Sky Sports: "We are aware of Huddersfield Town's team selection for their fixture at Birmingham City on Saturday and the EFL executive will be considering the matter on Tuesday.

"EFL rules state that all clubs are subject to the requirement to play their strongest side in all Sky Bet League matches unless some satisfactory reason is given.

"In the event of any explanation not being deemed satisfactory, the EFL board, at its discretion, can refer the matter to a disciplinary commission."

Town fans were angered by the potential fine their side could receive for the incident, suggesting it is not the EFL's job to decide which players a team can and cannot field.

