Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are already eager to welcome Alex Pritchard to the club.

Talks are continuing to put the final details of a £10m-plus transfer from Norwich City to the John Smith’s Stadium in place.

But it seems the way is clear for the 24-year-old midfielder to join Terence Kongolo as a Town January transfer window arrival.

Pritchard, who will not be eligible for the FA Cup against Birmingham, having already played for Norwich against Chelsea in the competition, could make his debut for head coach David Wagner against West Ham United on Saturday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

On the Examiner’s Huddersfield Town Facebook page, fan Darren Sykes said: “Boom!

“A proper No10 - exactly what we needed.”

Mark Oldfield added: “Just get the shirt on his back, his boots on the field and let him get scoring and supplying. Welcome Mr P.”

Darren Wormald warned: “Not signed yet!!!

“Reports suggest £10m plus add ons. Norwich will say £15m but Town will always say undisclosed.

“Regardless of fees, fans need to get right behind every player who wears a Town shirt.”

Rachel Berry commented: “£11m I’ve heard, plus possible £3m in add ons.

“We desperately needed a No10 after sending (Kasey) Palmer back to Chelsea.”