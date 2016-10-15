Huddersfiel-born Cameron Jerome of Norwich City celebrates scoring his side's second goal in the win over Rotherham United

Huddersfield Town will go into their home derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday third in the Championship table.

Supporters in a record John Smith’s Stadium home league crowd will be keen to roar David Wagner’s back to the top after being inactive during Saturday’s matches.

Steve McClaren enjoyed a winning start to his second spell as Derby manager after a 1-0 victory at home to Leeds.

The former England boss was named as Nigel Pearson’s successor this week and substitute Johnny Russell’s second-half strike proved enough to earn only their third win of the season, with Leeds denied by the woodwork at the end of each half.

Video of Town's Chris Lowe talking about English football:

Norwich took over at the top of the table after a 3-1 win at home to rock-bottom Rotherham.

Wes Hoolahan scored the opener for the Canaries in the 17th minute and then provided the cross for Huddersfield-born Cameron Jerome to double the advantage in the second half.

Dexter Blackstock came off the bench to pull one back in the 74th minute but Steven Naismith’s late third sealed the three points.

Newcastle remain a point behind Norwich after Dwight Gayle’s brace helped them ease to a 3-1 win at home to Brentford.

The Magpies struck twice inside the first 16 minutes as Ciaran Clark headed in Jonjo Shelvey’s cross before the midfielder’s long ball helped Gayle to double the lead.

Town train ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash:

Shelvey produced his third assist when he crossed for Gayle’s second soon after the interval, while Scott Hogan grabbed a consolation goal for Brentford from close range.

Brighton lost ground on the leaders as Preston snatched an injury-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw at the Amex Stadium.

David Stockdale’s mistake allowed Jordan Hugill to give North End an early lead but two goals in 11 second-half minutes through Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray appeared to have won it for Brighton, only for Simon Makienok to head a last-gasp leveller.

The game of Saturday afternoon was at Oakwell where Fulham twice came from behind to clinch a 4-2 victory against 10-man Barnsley.

Goals from Marley Watkins and Sam Winnall were cancelled out by Lucas Piazon and Sone Aluko respectively before Scott Malone and Chris Martin earned Fulham their first win in seven matches.

Barnsley then had Josh Scowen sent off for a poor tackle on Scott Parker as their winless run extended to five matches.

QPR remain without a home win since the opening weekend after a 1-1 draw with Reading.

Pawel Wszolek scored his first goal for Rangers but a Danny Williams equaliser seven minutes later earned the Royals a deserved point.

Ipswich failed to score for a fifth match in succession as Blackburn kept their first clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw at Ewood Park, while Championship newcomers Wigan and Burton also shared a goalless stalemate.