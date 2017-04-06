Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were back to their best as they blew away Norwich City at the John Smith's Stadium last night.

After two successive SkyBet Championship defeats to Bristol City and Burton Albion it was the perfect response as David Wagner's side moved back into third position in the table.

Despite dominating, Town were made to wait for the victory until the 66th minute when Elias Kachunga clinically finished after a superb through ball from Tommy Smith.

Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells added to the scoreline to give the side their best win since March 2016 away to Leeds United.

After the game Dave from Clayton West described it as 'a magnificent performance', Chris in Holmfirth noted it was a much improved from the previous two league encounters while Dalton's Adi simply summed it up by saying both players and fans were back to their best.

The game also saw the welcome return of midfield enforcer Jonathan Hogg from injury with Bill from Birky believing his re-introduction gave the side more balance while Outlane's Danny described his performance as 'sensational' before also praising Mooy and stating Wells looked sharp.

Chief in Shelley echoed those sentiments but went on to uniquely describe it as 'a chirpy victory over the songless Canaries' while Joe from Marsh singled out the 'constant menace' of Rajiv van La Parra and Kachunga but felt that despite the win Wagner' side still 'miss the X Factor that Izzy Brown provides.'

A few minor gripes was Town's inability to make their dominance count earlier – something picked up on by Big Dan in Birkby while Kirkbymoorside's Geoff agreed but felt such a feeling may have been a case of 'getting greedy' while Golcar's Kim pointed out 'the game could have gone either way around the hour mark' before Kachunga's opening strike.

Fixby's Geoff added, “We commanded the first half but it was littered with the usual frustrations - too many side and back passes” before eventually concluding it was a great time to be a Town supporter.

The play-offs are now 'nailed on' according to Roger from Kirkburton before urging the side to 'keep pushing the top two as anything can happen' in the race for automatic promotion.

Meanwhile Salendine Nook's Frank felt some of the play was Premier League standard and predicted 'a couple more performances like this and our play-off place will be ensured'.

Chris Green from Dalton agreed that two wins could do it and believes Town would claim one of them on Saturday by 'dismantling Nottingham Forest on their own patch with another performance of real intensity.'

Bring it on Saturday and hopefully another step closer to a play-off place! UTT