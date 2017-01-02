Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans have just one big wish for the January transfer window.

As chairman Dean Hoyle pledged to “ensure no stone is unturned as we try to turn what has been a good season so far into a great one”, supporters are hoping the club can land a striker .

Town again dominated in the 1-1 draw against Blackburn but had to settle for a point after not making the most of their chances.

Roger, from Kirkburton, explained: “Certainly a game of two halves which should have resulted in us being out of sight by half time.

“We were really poor in the second half and ran out of ideas; the experiment of Hudson up top with the Hef failed miserably and we need another striker to give us an extra dimension.

“That said, fourth going into 2017 in an unbelievably competitive division is fantastic – and there is no reason why we can’t finish in the top six.

“Still on Cloud Nine and still dreaming.”

Tim, who follows the club from Jersey, was more to the point.

“It’s glaringly obvious we need a class striker,” he said.

“We make so many chances down both flanks. I’m sure there is a loan deal with a Premiership striker (that could be done)”

Andy, based in Rastrick, echoed those sentiments.

“You could write the same thing most games – dominant in possession and good on the ball, but prone to errors at the back which have cost goals and lacking up front,” he said.

“Town need a natural goalscorer. They play great football but should be scoring more goals with the opportunities they create.”

Jim, in Greetland, felt Town looked jaded against Blackburn after a busy period.

“Looking at the other results, a point looks ok,” he reasoned.

“We need three points at Wigan to ensure a good Christmas return.

“I think we will see a couple of signings in January to freshen up the squad – a centre forward and another wideman please!”

Fan Bill, from Birkby, reckons this transfer window is vital for Town.

“It shows how far we’ve come this season that (the Blackburn result) was so disappointing, even though we dominated and should have won,” he said.

“Never has there been such an important transfer window.

“We are missing someone with more physical presence in the box; it’s been blindingly obvious for several weeks.

“They don’t come cheap (I bet Ricky Lambert, exactly the sort of presence I’m talking about, is Cardiff’s highest paid player) but surely it’s an investment worth making?

“I’ve been coming down since August 1970 and we’ve only been this close to the top division once in those 46 years.”

Damian, of Birstall, observed: “Lots of effort, no end product.

“We desperately need a strong centre forward/target man for Nakhi to play off.

“Think with that we could be very comfortable play-off contenders.”