Andy Hobson of Fantastic Media says Huddersfield Town fans should enjoy riding “the crest of a wave” in the Premier League.

The man who has backed Town for the past 15 years – his company sponsor the Fantastic Media Stand at the John Smith’s Stadium – is a lifelong supporter and can’t wait to see his favourite club doing battle with the elite.

“These are just the most exciting times for Huddersfield Town fans,” said Hobson, 45, founder and MD of Fantastic Media, who are based in Birstall.

“Pre-Wembley was pretty exciting – I certainly didn’t get much sleep before the play-off final – but these are great times in the club’s history.

“To be in the Premier League really is a ‘Heffing dream’, to quote our centre-back (Michael Hefele), and when we advertised along those lines in the Wembley programme – which people commented on a lot – it wasn’t about Fantastic or about branding, it was about getting to Wembley with a club like Huddersfield.

“We understand that we’ve been underdogs all the way through last season and to achieve a place in the Premier League truly is a dream come true.”

Hobson - who was first taken to watch Town as a five-year-old by parents John and Yvonne - reckons the progress Town have made under chairman-owner Dean Hoyle has been astonishing.

“I was on a judging panel of Yorkshire awards and the category of sporting achievement came up,” he explained.

“People were asking who we should consider and there were some very commendable names came forward, but I suggested Dean for all he has done.

“It’s not because I’m a Huddersfield Town supporters, it’s because to take a club through like this, whose glory days were seen to be past, and to continue to fight with Terrier Spirit really is remarkable.

“Dean has obviously changed things massively, it’s part of his and the board’s make-up with ‘No Limits’ and ‘Terrier Spirit’, but the achievement in reaching the Premier League is unbelievable.”

So what will it be like seeing Town line up against Manchester United, champions Chelsea and the rest in the same division?

“It’s beyond reality in many ways,” he explained.

“I said to my lad a couple of years ago that we’d try and get to some Premier League games, because kids want to see the Premier League.

“I’ve been saved now by my own club! I don’t have to travel up and down the country any more to see Premier League football.

“So it’s a dream come true for him and the rest of the family, and let’s enjoy the ride and being on the crest of a wave.”

Hobson's son, Harry, 13, and 17-year-old daughter Holly are keen fans. They all travelled to Wembley together as the 'Fantastic Family'.

Sp will we continue to see the name Fantastic Media associated with Town and the Stadium?

“When you invest in sport you invest in both the ups and the downs,” said Hobson.

“Whether we went up or stayed down, I never had any intention of not continuing to support the club.

“That’s both through my family and friends and also sticking a few quid in. How lucky am I? That’s how it will be.”