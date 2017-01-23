Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are counting their reasons to be cheerful – and running out of fingers!

David Wagner’s side will go into their FA Cup fourth round tie at Rochdale placed third in the Championship after a fine 2-0 home victory over Ipswich Town.

Goals by on-loan Izzy Brown and record signing Christopher Schindler sealed the deal against Mick McCarthy’s Tractor Boys, and Town supporters in a 19,000-plus crowd were delighted with what they saw.

Lifelong fan Chief, from Shelley, explained: “A solid all-round team performance from the boys – result never in doubt against a low-confidence Ipswich side.

“Town were comfortable in every department, even without key players Mooy and Palmer.

“Great to keep a clean sheet and win by two goals for a change, and to bounce back after the Sheffield disappointment.

“Brown outstanding and came to the party with a sublime sweet finish. Pure quality.”

Roger, based in Kirkburton, feels the sky’s the limit.

“Back on track and with other results largely going our way this was a valuable win and makes up for last week’s disappointment,” he said.

“Izzy Brown looks to be a player of true class and we are lucky to have him and Kasey Palmer in our squad as we move towards the business end of the season.

“Still dreaming, and starting to think the dream is turning into reality.”

Darren Wormald, on the Examiner’s Huddersfield Town Facebook page, called it a “top-class performance.”

“I’m sure Town will face tougher tests but you can only beat what is in front of you and, had it been four or five, no-one would of argued,” he said.

“You can certainly see why Chelsea wanted Brown in a better class of team, though take a bow on that all-round display.”

Also on Facebook, Andy Sharp observedL “What stands out for me, and has done all season, is the togetherness between players, coaching staff and supporters.

“We’re all in it together and it feels great.

“Don’t know where we will finish at the end of the season, but I’m going to enjoy the ride.”

SPH, who follows from Almondbury, explained: “Great performance again from the whole team.

“Two brilliant goals from the best two players on the pitch in Izzy Brown and Chris Shindler. Hogg was superb in midfield, too, and hard to believe that we did not really miss Mooy too much, although we will be even stronger when he returns.

“All this and a new centre forward too. Happy days!”

Mick, from Grange Moor, said Town were like a well-oiled machine, picking out Hogg as “brilliantly efficient.”

And Ian, from Newark, agreed, saying: “Well worth the two-goal margin and it could have been more.

“Town kept up the pace of the game and the pressure on Ipswich, anchored by an immense performance by Jonathan Hogg.”

Chris Green, from Dalton, was delighted.

“Memories of Sheffield Wednesday flushed away just like that,” he said.

“Back on the winning trail and sitting pretty above that certain team from up the road in Beeston and the rest of the chasing pack.

“Keep the wins coming in our direction, because the fixtures around the corner will really test our promotion credentials.”

Lindley-based Kev said Town made a slow start but were then “fantastic to watch.”

H went on: “Still think Danny Ward’s distribution is slow, but Billing was a different class.

“Hogg is our rock, a no nonsense tackling terrier. Great goal from izzy Brown, who played well in the number 10 role, on a par with Kasey palmer.

“Well-taken goal from Schindler and, finally, the crowd were awesome. Felt like more of a play-off atmosphere. Well done players, staff and the fans!!”