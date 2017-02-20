Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are bursting with pride and confident their side can deliver three points against Reading to back-up their FA Cup heroics.

David Wagner’s players have been widely praised for their efforts in gaining a 0-0 draw against Premier League Manchester City in front of a record John Smith’s Stadium crowd.

It earned them a replay at the Etihad next week, when a trip to Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals is the prize for the winner.

Town fans, however, are already focusing on the talents of the whole PPG Canalside squad and the upcoming tester against Reading.

Chief, from Shelley, explained: “Great team effort against Premiership big boys, fantastic support and cracking atmosphere.

“Fully deserved our replay against an experienced City side.

“Whitehead dominant in midfield, back four very solid and Coleman commanding – his kicking the only criticism.

“Overall a confidence booster for Reading on Tuesday and, hopefully, another three vital points.

“Well down Town, you did us proud!”

Bill, from Birkby, felt much the same.

“This season just keeps getting better and better,” he said.

“All the talk about how every player has a part to play isn’t lip service. It’s true.

“An excellent performance that shows how deep the Wagner philosophy has been embedded (and I’d have written the same words even if City had taken one of their chances and won).”

Chris Green, in Dalton, reckons Town are far from out of the famous old competition and hopes Town can sell out their 8,000 replay allocation.

“Just what was deserved after a battling endeavour against a team worth an astronomical amount of dough compared to our heroes and the rest of the second-tier sides,” he commented.

“I couldn’t be more proud - the performances demonstrated that we could compete in the Premier League should we reach it.

“Bring on the Etihad replay, and with the tickets being reasonably priced, let’s snap up our entire allocation.”

James, based in Sheffield, added: “With the performances of the “2nd Strings” starting the game, we should have enough fresh players for the replay to cause City problems again.

“IMO our two youngest players and our two golden oldies were exceptional.”

Andy from Almondbury said: “Could not ask for more. Shows how far we have come this season.”

And Roger, who supports from Kirkburton, pointed out: “Just like to say it is a bit disrespectful to refer to our starting line-up as “second string” okay, they don’t all start every game, but they are all members of our first-team squad and “by eck” can they play!

“For the clarification of doubt, the Premier side, multi millionaires were the ones playing in orange.

“Buzzing and so proud of our players, long may it continue.”

Andy Sharp, who travels up from Great Yarmouth, beamed: “Absolutely outstanding display from the lads and showed we have nothing to fear from any of our opponents we still have to face in the league.

“I personally thought Billing had a great game in the engine room. Stankovic is already looking a future star and the fact that all the starting 11 players are all Town players gives us plenty to be excited about, whichever division we’re in next season.

“David Wagner has got to be manager of the season, surely.”

And Dave R, in Bradley, rounded it off with: “A great performance against a top Premier League side.

“Demonstrated the depth of the Town squad/team and confirms that David Wagner is a great coach.”