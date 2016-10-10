Login Register
Why Huddersfield Town fans will take interest in Under 21 side of England's hosts Slovenia

Defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic could feature in Serbia

Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic is currently on international duty with Slovenia Under 21s.
Huddersfield Town's Jon Gorenc Stankovic

England’s visit to Slovenia for a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday is the main focus for football fans from both countries.

But Huddersfield Town supporters have reason to take interest in Slovenia Under 21s’ European Championships qualifiers in Serbia.

That’s because Town defender Jon Gorenc Stankovic could win his 13th cap at that level.

The centre-back played the full 90 minutes of Friday’s 1-0 defeat in Lithuania.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town's player of the season so far

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
That cost Slovenia any chance of joining England in the Euro finals in Poland next summer.

The clash with Serbia in Gornji Milanovac is the final qualifier for both countries.

Stankovic, 20, joined Town from Borussia Dortmund for £600,000 during the close-season. He provides competition for captain Mark Hudson, Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele.

Stankovic’s only start so far was in the 2-1 English Football League Cup first-round defeat at Shrewsbury Town in August.

His Championship debut was as a substitute in the 2-1 home win over Rotherham United last month.

As well as England, Germany, Czech Republic and Slovakia joined Denmark, Portugal and hosts Poland in qualifying for June’s Euro Under 21 finals after the ninth round of qualifiers.

For the first time there will be 12 teams in the final tournament.

The nine qualifying group winners qualify automatically.

The four best runners-up go into the play-offs for the remaining two berths.

The play-off draw is on October 14 and the games between November 7-15.

Related Tags

Events
Football League Cup
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
England Football Team
People
Mark Hudson
Christopher Schindler

