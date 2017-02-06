Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town lodged a league double over Leeds United for the first time since 2009 on Sunday to send David Wagner's side above the Whites to fourth in the Championship.

Michael Hefele popped up with an 89th minute goal to seal victory for the Terriers after a Chris Wood tap-in cancelled out Izzy Brown's opener.

Town head coach Wagner and Garry Monk clashed after the celebrations, leading to some ugly scenes just before the final whistle .

Both managers were sent to the stands, but Town held out for a significant victory over their West Yorkshire - and promotion - rivals.

Both sets of supporters took to social media after the match, and here we've picked out some of the best Tweets sent by Town fans after the match.