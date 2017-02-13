Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If the top two think it’s all over, then Huddersfield Town are ready to pounce.

That’s the feeling among delighted fans following the historic 2-1 win at QPR which made it nine wins out of the last 11 league outings.

Town had never won a league game at Loftus Road before, but goals from Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells put that stat to bed.

Now, only Newcastle and Brighton head David Wagner’s side in the Championship standings ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Rotherham.

And they are four points ahead of Leeds with a game in hand.

Roger, from Kirkburton, explained: “True Grit, a fantastic haul of three points against a battling QPR and now nine wins from the last 11.

“We showed that we can soak up the pressure, absorb and match sides who play the physical game and then grab the win to move us up within striking distance of the top two.”

Tony, based in Salendine Nook, agreed.

“A good side always rides their luck and this was the case with Town in this match,” he said.

“With sixteen games to go, it’s turning into a three-legged race with Newcastle and Brighton for a place in the automatic promotion places.”

Glenn, over in Leigh, pointed out: “Good gritty away performance – Ward Schindler and Brown all excellent.

“Others played there part also. First half Town’s, second half QPR’s. Keep up the good work – on to Rotherham.”

Fan Danny, in Outlane, reflected: “Another tough game but Town were full of character, energy and passion again, just as last weekend.

“Defence and keeper the heroes this week. It’s brilliant to be a Town fan at the moment – keep it going boys, King David and all his backroom lads. Up the Town.”

Jim, from Greetland, feels top six at least is there for the taking.

“Town rode their luck after the goals. After the huge wins over Brighton and Leeds we looked tired,” he said.

“Not surprising after two great performances.

“The sign of a team who at the very least are heading for the play-offs.”

Darren Wormald, on the Examiner’s Town Facebook page, said: “A great win. QPR ain’t as bad as their league position and have some great players.

“Never going to be easy. Lets hope Hogg is OK, the man is a rock.”

Dave, in Holmfirth, added: “Had the luck, but ground out a result. No easy games and Rotherham will be no different.

“Well done, it’s a long journey this division.”

Chris Green, in Dalton, wrapped up the discussion.

“A backs-against-the-wall display for the second half after a first half where we were just all over QPR, yes, but we are due the rub of the green after some of the refs put in charge of officiating our games in times gone by.”