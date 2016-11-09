Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everyone connected with Huddersfield Town will be wishing Kasey Palmer a happy birthday today.

The now 20-year-old is currently out in Spain with the rest of the Town team (except for Aaron Mooy and Danny Ward due to international duty).

Palmer will be hoping he is selected to play in Town’s next fixture away at Cardiff City on Saturday week, after making a very favourable impression during his loan from Chelsea.

And here are a few of Palmer’s stand-out moments in a Town shirt:

It didn’t take the on-loan attacking midfielder long to impress the Town faithful - scoring the winner in the opening-day fixture against Brentford at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Palmer soon followed up his winning goal against Brentford by creating a magical moment up at Newcastle that Town fans will never forget – Jack Payne’s winner at St James’ Park.

Palmer’s second goal for Town came in the 2-1 win against QPR at home – a first win for Town in seven games against the Hoops since 2002.

Elias Kachunga scored the winner that day after Palmer had given Town a 14th-minute lead.

So far Palmer has made 15 appearances in a Town shirt, scoring twice.