Huddersfield Town fans celebrate the win against Barnsley and will be hoping for a repeat against Sheffield Wednesday

Carlos Carvalhal believes Sheffield Wednesday will have “100% support” from their travelling fans at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

That means an electric atmosphere for the Noon kick-off, because Town are closing in on a sell-out crowd and will have big backing of their own from the North Stand Loyal army at that end of the ground.

David Wagner’s Championship leaders are chasing a sixth successive home win this season against the ninth-placed Owls, who are three points outside the play-off zone, and the match promises to be a cracker.

Wednesday have notched four wins in their last six outings and Carvalhal promises they are looking no further than the derby 90 minutes which will be broadcast live by Sky TV.

“This is a marathon and I think the best way is believing in the players, the staff, giving the maximum, focus on the next game and enjoy the way that we play,” he told the club’s official website.

“We are working hard on this process. Also we have players that we know will do better in the future.

“We must all focus on the next game, in this case it is Huddersfield.

Carlos Carvalhal, manager of Sheffield Wednesday waves to their supporters

“We are pushing the players and we are sure our fans will be at 100% in the game to support the team.”

Town are hoping the match will take place in front of a highest home league crowd since they left Leeds Road in 1994.

The current figure is 21,764 for the February 2010 League One derby against Leeds United.

Town’s recorded gates for the five matches so far this season have totalled 97,855, which is an average of 19,571 (the highest since 1970-71 in the top flight when the figure was 23,228 at Leeds Road).

Town’s top crowd this season was 20,595 against QPR – the third highest for a league crowd at the John Smith’s.

Town’s ticket office remains open and can be contacted on 01484 484123 or fans can book on line at www.htafc.com/tickets