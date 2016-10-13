Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town fans will have their work cut out against Sheffield Wednesday says Owls boss

  • Updated
  • By

Carlos Carvalhal expects 100% support from travelling Wednesday supporters

Huddersfield Town fans celebrate the win against Barnsley and will be hoping for a repeat against Sheffield Wednesday

Carlos Carvalhal believes Sheffield Wednesday will have “100% support” from their travelling fans at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday.

That means an electric atmosphere for the Noon kick-off, because Town are closing in on a sell-out crowd and will have big backing of their own from the North Stand Loyal army at that end of the ground.

David Wagner’s Championship leaders are chasing a sixth successive home win this season against the ninth-placed Owls, who are three points outside the play-off zone, and the match promises to be a cracker.

Wednesday have notched four wins in their last six outings and Carvalhal promises they are looking no further than the derby 90 minutes which will be broadcast live by Sky TV.

“This is a marathon and I think the best way is believing in the players, the staff, giving the maximum, focus on the next game and enjoy the way that we play,” he told the club’s official website.

“We are working hard on this process. Also we have players that we know will do better in the future.

“We must all focus on the next game, in this case it is Huddersfield.

Carlos Carvalhal, manager of Sheffield Wednesday waves to their supporters

“We are pushing the players and we are sure our fans will be at 100% in the game to support the team.”

Town are hoping the match will take place in front of a highest home league crowd since they left Leeds Road in 1994.

The current figure is 21,764 for the February 2010 League One derby against Leeds United.

Town’s recorded gates for the five matches so far this season have totalled 97,855, which is an average of 19,571 (the highest since 1970-71 in the top flight when the figure was 23,228 at Leeds Road).

Town’s top crowd this season was 20,595 against QPR – the third highest for a league crowd at the John Smith’s.

Town’s ticket office remains open and can be contacted on 01484 484123 or fans can book on line at www.htafc.com/tickets

Huddersfield Town latest

Season So Far - How Town Sit Top When TOWIE Met Town Huddersfield Town Daily LIVE Blog Michael Hefele Aiming To Stay Top
1 of 4

Recently Published

Melbourne boss's verdict on Huddersfield Town loanee Aaron Mooy from Manchester City

Much more to come from Australian star

Previous Articles

Huddersfield Town to make another appearance on Sky Sports against Norwich City

The channel will show the club three times before Christmas

Related Tags

Organisations
Sky
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
David Wagner

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Steve Bruce already linked with January moves at Aston Villa
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    Flying High: Huddersfield Town's Top 6 final whistle celebrations of the season so far
  3. Leroy Cudjoe
    Why being dumped by England could be blessing in disguise: Huddersfield Giants Leroy Cudjoe
  4. Town Talk
    Town Talk: What a difference a year makes as Huddersfield Town are firing on all cylinders
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town fans will have their work cut out against Sheffield Wednesday says Owls boss

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent