The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has been charged with two counts of improper conduct by the FA.

The charges were put to the German after a fracas with Leeds manager Garry Monk in Sunday's West Yorkshire derby - from which Town took three points from their bitter rivals.

Monk and Wagner collided outside the Leeds technical area before both sets of players poured into the ruck.

The Leeds boss was also charged with one count of improper conduct, while both clubs have been charged for failing to control their players.

Town and Leeds have until 6pm on Friday to respond to the charges.

Wagner's loyal supporters have jumped to the defence of the head coach, suggesting it was Monk who sparked the melee on the sidelines by barging the passionate Town boss.

Here is how the Town faithful reacted to the FA's charges.