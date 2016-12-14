Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It was a long trip to Staffordshire yesterday evening but for those Town fans that made the two-hour journey it was well worth the mileage.

Huddersfield Town recorded a second successive league victory and a first clean sheet in seven Championship encounters with their 1-0 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

Nahki Wells had the already-bouncing travelling away support in raptures as he headed in his fifth goal of the season in the 85th minute of the match.

The win consolidated Town's position in the top six of the table ahead of another tough away trip on Friday evening to Norwich City.

But the travelling Blue White Army will go down to Norfolk with a swagger after this result with many leaving Burton saying, 'Bring It On'.

Watch the video above to relive the post-match celebrations as Huddersfield Town's players celebrate with the away end at Burton.