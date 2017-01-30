Huddersfield Town supporters have another way to go back to the future when Brighton and Hove Albion visit on Thursday - thanks to the new fanzone at PPG Canalside.
It’s already retro shirts and retro prices for the big Championship showdown between David Wagner’s fifth-placed side and the leaders in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the John Smith’s Stadium (7.45).
Tickets for all home areas are £10 adults, £5 over 60s and unaccompanied under 18s and £1 accompanied under 18s.
And the club are urging followers to dig out their favourite old Town shirt - any era, home or away - for the occasion.
Fanzone was introduced at Town’s training complex for the recent home clash with Ipswich Town, which Wagner’s side won 2-0.
It will be up and running once again from 4pm onwards on Thursday.
Fanzone, sponsored by Perrys Vauxhall, features a string of attractions, including a Boothy’s Beer and Banter question and answer session with chairman Dean Hoyle from 5.15-6.15pm.
There will be games and challenges for supporters and the chance to check out a DeLorean.
That was the type of car which famously featured in the Back to the Future films trilogy starring Michael J Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Doc Brown.
The fanzone will be a regular feature at Town home matches as the season continues.