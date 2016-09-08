Huddersfield Town favourites to add another three points against Leeds United

The international break over, domestic league action takes centre stage once more as teams endeavour to either retain early-season momentum, or else discover it for the first time since the new campaign began.

Mid-September league tables appear to confirm the old adage that while it’s difficult to win the title at this stage of the season, it’s easy enough to lose it. Table-topping Huddersfield will be mindful of this when they make the short journey to Elland Road on Saturday priced as Betway’s 13/8 favourites to add another three points to their burgeoning total.

WATCH: The amazing atmosphere in the stands as Huddersfield beat Leeds last season

Town won the corresponding fixture 4-1 last season, although according to the match stats team at bettingexpert.com, this goalfest was nothing out of the ordinary: the pair’s last eight league contests have yielded 34 goals. Not one of these matches ended all-square, though Unibet’s 13/5 odds posted against the stalemate have found favour with punters expecting Leeds to put up a better showing than they did last term.

None the less, Marathonbet’s 2/1 for the home side to secure three points looks like one for the brave.

Considering this fixture’s propensity to produce goals, Ladbrokes’ 14/1 for it to end two apiece cannot be discounted. The same could be said of the 5/1 posted by Winner.com against the match being level at 45 and at 90 minutes.

LOOK: Match Action from Leeds United 1 Huddersfield Town 4, 19.03.16

Yet bookmakers consider the chances of Saturday’s contest being another high-scoring affair as ‘strong’ and punters who agree can get even money (Skybet) about it producing more than 2.5 goals. Elsewhere, Huddersfield are 11/10 (888sport) to score the opening goal, while the likelihood of another 4-1 away win is rated a 70/1 shot by Paddy Power; prudent souls may, however, prefer Coral’s 4/5 odds chalked in favour of both teams scoring.

