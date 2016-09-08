Login Register
Huddersfield Town favourites to add another three points against Leeds United

Plenty of goals in prospect in this weekend's West Yorkshire derby according to betting comparison site SmartBet

Nahki Wells scores Huddersfield Town's fourth goal during last year's 4-1 victory over Leeds United.
The international break over, domestic league action takes centre stage once more as teams endeavour to either retain early-season momentum, or else discover it for the first time since the new campaign began.

Mid-September league tables appear to confirm the old adage that while it’s difficult to win the title at this stage of the season, it’s easy enough to lose it. Table-topping Huddersfield will be mindful of this when they make the short journey to Elland Road on Saturday priced as Betway’s 13/8 favourites to add another three points to their burgeoning total.

WATCH: The amazing atmosphere in the stands as Huddersfield beat Leeds last season

Watch - Amazing atmosphere in the stands as Huddersfield beat Leeds
Town won the corresponding fixture 4-1 last season, although according to the match stats team at bettingexpert.com, this goalfest was nothing out of the ordinary: the pair’s last eight league contests have yielded 34 goals. Not one of these matches ended all-square, though Unibet’s 13/5 odds posted against the stalemate have found favour with punters expecting Leeds to put up a better showing than they did last term.

None the less, Marathonbet’s 2/1 for the home side to secure three points looks like one for the brave.

Considering this fixture’s propensity to produce goals, Ladbrokes’ 14/1 for it to end two apiece cannot be discounted. The same could be said of the 5/1 posted by Winner.com against the match being level at 45 and at 90 minutes.

LOOK: Match Action from Leeds United 1 Huddersfield Town 4, 19.03.16

Yet bookmakers consider the chances of Saturday’s contest being another high-scoring affair as ‘strong’ and punters who agree can get even money (Skybet) about it producing more than 2.5 goals. Elsewhere, Huddersfield are 11/10 (888sport) to score the opening goal, while the likelihood of another 4-1 away win is rated a 70/1 shot by Paddy Power; prudent souls may, however, prefer Coral’s 4/5 odds chalked in favour of both teams scoring.

Odds supplied by www.smartbets.com , the customisable odds comparison site

