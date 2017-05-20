Huddersfield Town head to Wembley on Monday May 29 as slight favourites to achieve promotion to the Premier League.
SkyBet have Town at 8/13 to lift the trophy, while Reading are further out at 6/5.
The Terriers have been the underdogs throughout the season and once again proved the bookies wrong to secure a spot at Wembley by beating Sheffield Wednesday on penalties at Hillsborough.
Although odds on Town to win via penalties have not yet been weighed up by SkyBet, the Terriers are 6/5 to win in normal time, while Reading are at 12/5 and the draw is at 11/5.
Town are 12/1 to win it from behind compared to Reading at 18/1, with a goalless draw at 13/8.
The Terriers are also at better odds to win the final to nil, with David Wagner's men at 5/2 and Reading at 9/2.