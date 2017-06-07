Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town are favourites to sign striker Chris Wood from arch rivals Leeds United.

The Terriers are at 9/2 to sign the 2016/17 Championship top scorer, with former favourites Middlesbrough now at 8/1 to sign the Kiwi.

Wood bagged 27 league goals last season, helping Leeds to a seventh-place finish in the Championship - with the Whites narrowly missing out on the play-offs.

And Leeds fans were fearing the striker may leave the club when head coach Garry Monk departed after being unable to agree terms with new owner Andrea Radrizzani.

Wood dampened those concerns by telling PA Sport: "We've got the foundations, you have to build on it.

"We can't be tearing those down to start new ones."

But the forward's future is still up in the air, with several clubs believed to be in the chase for Wood.

Crystal Palace are at 9/1 to secure his signature, with Swansea (10/1), Stoke City (14/1), West Ham (16/1), West Brom (18/1) and Southampton (25/1) all also listed on SkyBet.

The bookies also have the striker at 2/5 to stay at the Elland Road club, but the draw of Premier League football has seen Town shoot to the top of the pile of suitors at the bookies.

The 25-year-old has two years left on his Leeds contract, having arrived in West Yorkshire from Leicester City for a reported £3m in June 2015.