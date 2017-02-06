Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Michael Hefele felt like he was in a film as he put away Huddersfield Town’s dramatic derby winner against Leeds United.

But the popular German defender says he will be firmly back in reality to begin preparations for Saturday’s trip to Queens Park Rangers.

David Wagner’s promotion-chasing players will reconvene on Wednesday after some rest and recuperation in the wake of two big games in less than 72 hours.

After toppling then-leaders Brighton and Hove Albion 3-1 last Thursday, Town leapfrogged Leeds into fourth place by winning 2-1 in their Sunday showdown back at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Hefele struck in the last minute to make it eight wins in 10 in the league and 10 in 12 if FA Cup ties are included.

It was the 26-year-old summer signing’s fourth Town goal after the equaliser at Aston Villa in August and last month’s double in the 4-0 FA Cup fourth-round win at Rochdale.

And it helped cement his cult-hero status with Town’s supporters.

“It was a very lovely Sunday,” said the former Dynamo Dresden skipper, who was signed on a free transfer. “You dream about making a difference in big matches - and it felt like a story in a book or a film.

“I had come close earlier with a header, then when the ball fell to me I just thought ‘yes’

“It was a case of concentrating and making sure I stuck it in the net.

“Then I ran to the crowd, then my teammates joined in.

“I have to admit I thought I was going to cry a little, because it was emotional but it also meant we got a win which we deserved.

“We created a lot of good chances, in my opinion Leeds didn’t have too many.”

Hefele had plenty of praise for the home fans in a season’s-highest 22,400 recorded attendance (1,958 from Leeds).

Town have claimed 11 wins in 15 home league games.

And Hefele added: “We keep saying our fans are fantastic, and they are.

“They have made our stadium a magic place.

“We know how much a derby win means to fans and it was great to be able to give them something back.”