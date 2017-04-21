Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have been fined £12,500 by the Football Association after admitting to failing to control their players during the home match against Burton Albion.

Dean Whitehead was sent off with minutes of the match remaining for a clash with Tom Flanagan, which sparked ugly scenes at the John Smith's Stadium.

The Brewers were unhappy with the ex-Stoke City man's challenge and confronted the experienced midfielder, before Scott Duncan produced a second yellow card for the Town man.

To add insult to injury, Jackson Irvine went on to score a 96th minute winner for the Brewers, all but ending Town's quest for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Burton Albion have also been accepted a charge of failing to control their players during the incident and have been fined £5,000.

Town were handed a heftier fine after being charged for a similar incident against Leeds United in February.

A statement from the FA explained that players had not conducted themselves "in an orderly fashion" on the 88th minute of the Championship match.