Robbie Savage believes Huddersfield Town will finish bottom of the Premier League this season.

Although the former Leicester City and Derby County midfielder believes the Terriers will be "nobody's pushovers" this year, he still expects them to experience relegation to the Championship just 12 months after securing promotion via the play-offs.

In his column in the Daily Mirror, Savage wrote: "It's great to see the Terriers back in the big time, and they will be nobody's pushovers because David Wagner's team will work their socks off.

"I like the look of Aaron Mooy in midfielder - but to stay up they will need somebody to score at least 15 goals, and I'm not sure they have that talisman who will lead them to the 40-point survival mark."

The ex-Wales international is not the first pundit to write the Terriers off this term, with Sky Sports man Paul Merson also predicting the Terriers to finish 20th this season.

But, as Raj Bains argues, Town being dismissed out of hand could take the pressure off and ultimately benefit David Wagner's side by giving them extra motivation.

This was an experience Town overcame last season, when now-QPR boss Ian Holloway infamously tipped them for the drop to League One.

The rest, as they say, is history.