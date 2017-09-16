Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town head coach Andrew Hughes is "excited" to see the way the Terriers react after being handed their first Premier League defeat by West Ham united on Monday night.

Town were beaten 2-0 by the Hammers, who dominated most of the match, but Hughes has every faith in the Terriers, who have "always reacted in the right way" after tasting defeat.

The Premier League new boys will have to do so against 2015/16 champions Leicester City however - an opponent the 39-year-old coach isn't taking lightly.

He told BBC Radio Leeds: "We are under absolutely no illusions with this team that's coming to us.

"It's a team that's full of internationals, as most Premier League teams are, and - first and foremost - we have to be at 100 per cent and give a performance to get anywhere near a result against any team in the Premier League.

"You can't turn up like you could when I was playing League One or League Two or Championship and you had six or seven men at it and you manage to nick a 1-0 result - that does not work in this league - and especially at our club.

"If the manager doesn't see people at it he makes a change.

"Those are the decisions that he makes and they work.

"This is going to be one hell of a tough game.

" We need to be right at it, but I'm fully, fully confident in the resilience in the team and that they will give a performance.

"We've always reacted in the right way and, if anything, I'm excited to see how our players react. I really, really am."

The Foxes visit the John Smith's Stadium having won just one of four matches in the league so far this season, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Chelsea last weekend.

But Hughes doesn't think Leicester's poor run makes them any less dangerous come 3pm on Saturday.

When asked whether it was a "good time" to play Leicester, Hughes said: "People say that but I don't think there's a good time to play any team.

"Last week they were saying 'it's a great time to play West Ham' - but why is it?

"We don't look at where teams are, we look at where we are.

"It's an exciting game for us to look at - they are a wonderful team, they work hard, they've got top-quality players, they've got arguably one of the best strikers in Europe and one of the best keepers in Europe.

"They are a good team - they are a good, good team.

"They are a hard-working team and they deserved to win the Premier League that year (2015/16) because they worked the hardest.

"Everyone argued it was a miracle and if you look at the stats then it probably was, but they did it and they deserved it.

"You always end up where you deserve to be at the end of the season."