Huddersfield Town’s FA Youth Cup third-round tie against AFC Wimbledon will be at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, December 17 (2.30pm).

It’s Town’s first game in this season’s competition with admission to the tie priced at £4 adults and £2 concessions.

Coached by Mark Robinson, the Dons defeated Bristol Rovers 3-0 in the second round and play in the Youth Alliance South East League.

Town, of the Professional Development League, were knocked out in round three last season, losing 6-1 away to eventual winners Chelsea.

But Tony Carss’ side reached the quarter-finals in 2013/14, when they beat West Bromwich Albion and Manchester United en route to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.