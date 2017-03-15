Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Elias Kachunga has received his first call-up for the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of their upcoming international friendly against Kenya.

The forward will travel with the national side to Nairobi for the clash on March 26th with the 24-year-old set to represent the country for the first time at any level.

Despite being born in Germany, representing the Germans at Under-19 and Under-21, the player is eligible through his father who hails from the Congolese city of Goma.

Led by Head Coach Florent Ibengé, the Leopards recently reached the quarter-final stage of the 2017 African Cup of Nations before being knocked out by Ghana.

Kachunga joined Town on-loan from Bundesliga side FC Ingolstadt 04 in the summer transfer window and is currently the side’s top scorer for the season with 11 goals in 38 starts.