Huddersfield Town striker Elias Kachunga was surprised by his call-up to DR Congo's first team this week following a season of fine performances in a blue and white shirt.

The forward will join up with the likes of Chancel Mbemba, Dieumerci Mbokani and Benik Afobe as the Leopards take on Kenya next Sunday.

Kachunga has hit 11 goals in 38 starts for Town this season, leading to his call up from the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finalists.

And despite having a stand-out campaign with the Terriers, the 24-year-old admitted he was pleasantly surprised by the call-up.

He told HTTV: "I'm very surprised to have my first call up for DR Congo.

"I hope when I go there I learn everything from the team and manager.

"I'm very happy to have this call-up."

Kachunga has previously represented Germany at Under 19 and Under 21 level, but qualifies to play for DR Congo through his father.

He explained: "My dad is from the Congo - he comes from Goma.

"I have a lot of family there - my grandpa is there and some cousins and some uncles there too.

"They are very proud I have my first call up for the national team and I'm very happy because of this."