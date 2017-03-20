Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Izzy Brown has been forced to withdraw from the England Under-21 double header this week.

The Chelsea FC loanee celebrated the call-up last week , having previously been capped at U16, U17, U19 and U20 level, but is yet to feature for Aidy Boothroyd's under-21 side.

Brown has impressed since joining Town on loan in January, bagging four goals in 18 appearances for David Wagner 's side to earn him a nomination for the Championship player of the month award for February.

The 20-year-old has become a mainstay for Town and has recently expressed his desire to stay at the club if they were promoted to the Premier League next season.

The Young Lions are set to face friendlies against old rivals Germany on Friday March 24 at the Brita-Arena in Wiesbaden, before taking on Denmark on Monday March 27 at the Randers Stadium.

However, a knee injury sustained at Bristol City has forced his withdrawal from the team with Norwich City 's Jacob Murphy taking his place.

The club have not yet issued any statement on the full extent of Brown's knee injury but boss David Wagner will be hoping to have the player ready for the SkyBet Championship home clash against Burton Albion on April 1.