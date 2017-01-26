Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Joe Lolley is ready to create some more FA Cup memories as Huddersfield Town gear up for Saturday’s fourth-round tie at Rochdale.

Three years ago the 24-year-old forward signed off at Kidderminster Harriers by helping the National League club knock out Peterborough United.

After featuring in a goalless draw at Aggborough, Lolley, who cost Town £350,000, scored in a 3-2 replay victory at London Road.

By the time Kidderminster headed to Sunderland, where they lost 1-0, Lolley was at Town.

“It was an exciting time for me,” explained the former England C and Great Britain Students player.

“It was a disappointment not to play in the fourth round, but of course it was worth it to end up at this club.”

Back from a foot injury which kept him out for four months, Lolley is eyeing a 67th Town appearance at Spotland.

“It’s the longest spell I’ve been out through injury,” he said.

“It’s been extra frustrating because the way the lads have been playing really makes you want to be involved.

“But now I’m back and looking forward.”

Lolley, handed a starting berth as Port Vale were beaten 4-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium in round three, added: “I have great memories of the FA Cup with Kidderminster.

“We don’t have a great record in cup-ties since I came here (the win over Vale was a first knockout success since August 2014).

“So it would be great to make some progress this season.

“You see Championship sides get through to the semi-finals and play at Wembley.

“That’s a great incentive for every club, and this is a big tie for both us and Rochdale.

“It’s important we get through, and we are ready for a battle, both physically and mentally.”

League One Rochdale were 2-0 third-round winners at National League Barrow after previously beating Carlisle United and Maidstone United.