Nahki Wells says Huddersfield Town’s season will not be decided by Saturday’s defeat against Championship leaders Newcastle United.

Wells said mathematically anything was still possible and added: “There are a lot of twists to come yet in the league.

“Some teams may go without a win, and we could easily get results which we have done before by getting three or four wins on the bounce.

“There is a lot to play for, nothing is decided yet. We could win the league or still finish outside the play-offs, mathematically.

“We are focused on one game at a time. We want to get promotion, we understand what it takes but the Newcastle result was a backward step.”

Wells continued: “Anything is possible, and Newcastle have taken another step forward.

“With Brighton & Hove Albion dropping points I would like to think mathematically we could still win the league.

“However it is going to be tough and we have to get over the Newcastle result quickly. On Tuesday we could beat Aston Villa and it all looks very different again.”

Wells refused to dwell on the decisions that went against Town on Saturday including the penalty he conceded which saw Matt Ritchie put Newcastle ahead.

“Decisions went against us,” he said. “Sometimes there were calls that went their way which maybe should not have.

"We feel harshly done by in a way but we have to accept it and move on.”