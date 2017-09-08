The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince is determined to enjoy himself when the Terriers travel to West Ham on Monday night, despite expecting boos from the home fans.

The 25-year-old is bracing himself for a hostile reception because of the name on his shirt, as his father, Paul, was involved in a controversial transfer from West Ham back in 1989.

Ince Sr came through the youth ranks with the Hammers, breaking into the first team in 1986.

But three years later, the midfielder made the switch to Old Trafford - and was pictured in the famous red kit well before the deal had been announced by either club.

And the hatred for Paul Ince is likely to lead to boos for his son as he takes to the London Stadium turf at 8pm on Monday.

"I'm not really a popular name round there," Tom said.

"It's part of football, it's just one of those things.

"I'm glad it's going to be at the London Stadium [rather than Upton Park] because it's a little bit more airy from the players to the fans.

"It's a great opportunity for all of us to showcase what we're about and showcase what the club's about.

"It's a great thing and we have to make sure we enjoy these moments.

"We have to make sure we got there prepared but if you don't enjoy these games then there's no point doing it."