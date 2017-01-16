Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Football Association have, as expected, confirmed a three-match suspension for Huddersfield Town’s Jack Payne .

Ex-Southend United man Payne was shown a straight red card for a foul on Sheffield Wednesday’s Sam Hutchinson 70 minutes into Saturday’s 2-0 Championship defeat at Hillsborough.

The 22-year-old will miss Saturday’s home clash with Ipswich Town, the FA Cup fourth-round tie at Rochdale, which is likely to take place on Saturday, January 28, and the home game against Brighton and Hove Albion on Thursday, February 2.

It was the first red card of Payne’s career and the second for a Town player this season.

Forward Rajiv van La Parra was sent off in the 26th minute of the 1-0 defeat at Reading.

Payne’s ban comes with Town’s other ‘number 10’, Kasey Palmer , sidelined by a hamstring problem.

Boss David Wagner , whose side are fifth, hopes midfielder Jonathan Hogg (thigh) and van La Parra (knee) will return to training this week.

Wideman Sean Scannell is out until March with an ankle problem.

Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich are 14th.