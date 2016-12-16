Huddersfield Town Under 18s go into Saturday’s FA Youth Cup third-round clash with AFC Wimbledon at the John Smith’s Stadium (2.30) in good spirits.
Tony Carss’ side, sixth in the Professional Development League Two North, are seeking a ninth win of the season.
That would seal a fourth-round tie at home to Hull City.
Town have claimed some impressive victories at home, notably against Colchester United (5-2), Hull City (6-0) and Leeds United (5-0).
Wimbledon’s visit provides an opportunity for the players to perform on the big stage.
Keeper Ryan Schofield has caught the eye this season.
A good shot stopper and communicator, he provides stability at the back.
In defence there is Rarmani Edmonds-Green, a tall player who can also operate in midfield.
He is comfortable on the ball and has also been playing well.
Lewis O’Brien and Dominic Tear can be a dynamic duo in the middle of the park.
Both love to get on the ball and are forward-thinking players.
O’Brien is a particular threat and due to his good performances for the Under 18s, has sometimes been picked for the Under 23s.
Town have firepower up front and Cedwyn Scott certainly a handful.
The powerful striker can tough it out with the best defenders in the league.
While it’s Town’s first tie of this season’s competition, Wimbledon, have already beaten North Greenford United 8-1 and Bristol Rovers 3-0, both at home.
Admission is £4 adults and £2 concessions (over 60s and under 18s), with the North end of the Revell Ward Stand lower tier open.