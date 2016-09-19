Huddersfield Town give trial to former Liverpool player

Huddersfield Town are giving a trial to former Liverpool player Alex O’Hanlon in their Under 23 game at Coventry City.
The Republic of Ireland Under 21 international is playing left-back at the Ricoh Arena but has previously operated as a midfielder.
WATCH: Jurgen Klopp on the Town success story
Free agent O’Hanlon, 20, joined Liverpool from Dublin junior club St Kevin’s as a 15-year-old.
He was linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Oxford United this summer.
Frankie Bunn’s side are seeking a fourth successive win in the Professional Development League.