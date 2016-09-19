Login Register
Huddersfield Town give trial to former Liverpool player

  • Updated
  • By

The Under 23s are taking on Coventry City

Alex O'Hanlon in action for Liverpool Under 21s against Lloyd Isgrove of Southampton Under 21s back in October 2014.
Huddersfield Town are giving a trial to former Liverpool player Alex O’Hanlon in their Under 23 game at Coventry City.

The Republic of Ireland Under 21 international is playing left-back at the Ricoh Arena but has previously operated as a midfielder.

Free agent O’Hanlon, 20, joined Liverpool from Dublin junior club St Kevin’s as a 15-year-old.

He was linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Oxford United this summer.

Frankie Bunn’s side are seeking a fourth successive win in the Professional Development League.

