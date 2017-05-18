Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town booked a spot in the play-off final at Wembley yesterday with a penalty shootout victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

The Terriers fought back from 1-0 down to take the match to a spot kicks, with Danny Ward saving two to send Town to Wembley.

Town are now just one match away from the promised land of the Premier League, with Japp Stam's Reading standing in their way.

Here's what Rory Benson learned at Hillsborough yesterday.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

1. TOWN

2. ARE

3. GOING

4. TO

5. WEMBLEY

6. One match separates Town from the Premier League

Mentioning Huddersfield Town in the same sentence as the Premier League seems ridiculous, but it's a very real possibility now.

Who would have though a year ago the Terriers would be 90 - or 120 - minutes away from the top tier of English football.

What an unbelievable achievement it has been from an incredible group of men in the blue and white stripes.

7. Collin Quaner puts in an outrage performance

The big German striker changed the game when Wagner introduced him at Hillsborough yesterday.

Quaner set up Nahki Wells' equaliser and caused havoc on the right, with the January signing nearly setting up another in the final moments of normal time.

The substitute has definitely staked a claim for a starting berth at Wembley by putting in his best performance in the biggest game of the season.

Sky Sports even likened Quaner's cameo to legendary Arsenal man Thierry Henry in their live blog!

8. Town one again show unbelievable character

The fight Town showed to find an equaliser after Wednesday had taken the lead just sums up the Terriers' whole season.

The never-say-die attitude and Terrier identity was all on display as Town battled to the bitter end despite the raucous Hillsborough atmosphere after Steven Fletcher's opener.

That is why Town have earned so many plaudits this season - the unbelievable mental strength and grit, as well as great football.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

9. Danny Ward will keep at Wembley

Some fans wanted Joel Coleman to start at Hillsborough on Wednesday after a string of good performances when first choice Ward was rested or unavailable, but the Liverpool loanee played phenomenally.

Ward made two exceptional saves in the second half to keep Town on level terms before being the hero in the penalty shooutout.

The Welsh international saved Sam Hutchinson's opener, before deny Fernando Forestieri's crucial spot kick to book Town's place at Wembley.

10. Town's fitness shines through

Whether it was brilliance from Ward or a cool head from the penalty takers, one thing is for sure: Town's fitness was crucial in the final moments.

Wagner's training regime has made Town the fittest team in the Championship (for now) and it gave them an edge in extra time and in the shootout.

Forestieri's effort from the spot was one of a tired mind and body, whereas Town's penalty takers were able to focus on their pens with clear heads due to the head coach's schedule.