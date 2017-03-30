Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes Huddersfield Town are "almost guaranteed a play-off spot" and the pressure will be on his Burton Albion to perform at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

The Brewers left for the international break with a 5-3 loss at home to Brentford, while Town were also beaten - 4-0 at Bristol City.

And - while both sides will be hoping for victory at the weekend - the Burton boss believes his side will be under the most pressure to secure the three points in West Yorkshire.

But Clough acknowledged just how difficult a test it will prove for the Brewers.

He told the Burton Mail: “We will be looking for a reaction – but we are fighting relegation and they are cementing a place in the top six – and even chasing the top two, still, at this stage."

“That shows how well they've done, because the top two of Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United have been outstanding.

“It's different sort of pressures going into the game. But I think theirs is slightly easier, because I think they are almost guaranteed a play-off spot now, as minimum.

“It's just if they can catch the top two. Their last game before the break was a 4-0 defeat at Bristol City, so we're expecting a bit of a backlash from them.

“I think for the first 15 or 20 minutes of the game, it will be very important that we don't concede a goal."

And Clough went on to explain that Town are in the perfect position ahead of the promotion run-in.

“If they can chase down Brighton or Newcastle, brilliant," he added.

“If they can't, then they are guaranteed a play-off spot and they'll go into it in good form and good heart.

“I think they are in as good a position as you can be in at this stage of the season, when you are not thinking 'is somebody going to catch us for the play-offs,' that sort of thing.

“They will be sitting there and thinking, 'we are delighted to have a play-off spot, can we nick the top two?' They [Brighton and Newcastle] will be looking down, the pressure is on the top two really."